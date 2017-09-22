Scott Disick's latest nubile accessory is Sofia Richie, as per new paparazzi photos, which raises this important question: Does Sofia Richie hang out with Kendall and Kylie Jenner? Because she's now dating (or canoodling with, or however you define this nebulous relationship) Scott Disick, Richie is that much closer to the Kardashian industrial complex.
It feels like Richie has been circling the family since she rose to semi-celebrity in 2016 when she dated Justin Bieber. Even with Bieber, she was only a few degrees away from the Kardashian-Jenners. Kendall Jenner and Justin Bieber are vaguely friends, i.e., a search for the two of them on Getty Images will provide a few semi-friendly looking photos. They mingled at the Bieber's roast in 2015, but don't seem to be bosom buddies.
Richie has always been celebrity adjacent, really. Her father is Lionel Richie, and her sister is Nicole Richie (Nicole escaped adjacentry by staring on The Surreal Life with Paris Hilton).
She appeared in various scenes in her sister's later show Candidly Nicole, but it appears most of her scenes were deleted. Richie is mainly a model, but she also tried a music career on for size, as per her 2016 interview with Complex. The same interview said that Richie had designs on becoming a fashion mogul.
More importantly, though, the Complex interview insinuated that Richie fraternized with the Jenners. When the interviewer suggested that Richie is lumped in with Kendall and Kylie as well as Gigi and Bella Hadid, Richie seemed to agree.
"We all grew up the same way, so we all kind of had that understanding of everything. Just a looking-out-for-each-other kind of sense — sisters,” Richie, who was 18 at the time, explained. “Everyone’s like Gigi Hadid! And I’m like, ‘Oh, Gigi? Oh.’ I’m really proud of all them, though."
However, when the interviewer pressed the Jenner question, Richie's manager interjected, requesting no more questions about the Jenners.
So, it's possible, even likely, that Richie was friends with the Jenners before she started dating Scott Disick. It doesn't sound like they're terribly close, as far as friends go, but Sofia Richie knows Kendall and Kylie Jenner.
Now, the question is: Does hanging out with Scott Disick give you more or less license to engage with the Jenner family? Given Disick's history with the Kardashians, you'd think being the arm candy of Disick would make you anathema to the Kardashian-Jenner crew.
Richie also hasn't shown up on either Jenner's Instagram — ever. She also doesn't show up on either Hadid's feed. Our conclusion: Sofia Richie, 19, might have once been vaguely friends with Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. They see each other at parties; perhaps they send flowers when birthdays roll around. But they certainly aren't friends. Sofia Richie's best friend, as per her Instagram, is Chloe Bartoli. According to reports, though, Bartoli isn't speaking to Richie because of her new romance with Disick, which seems unkind. Richie is dating one of the most disliked reality stars! Now seems like a good time to have a friend nearby.
