Luckily for anyone who still remembers every single of one of the dwarfs from Snow White, you're about to get a welcome dose of childhood nostalgia because one makeup brand has created a storybook fit for your grown-up life. Bésame Cosmetics just launched an eyeshadow palette based off of the OG Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs storybook. The cosmetics company is known for crafting products inspired by old Hollywood cinema, and with an appreciation for classic and elegant beauty, a princess palette only made sense.