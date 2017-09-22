Dave Franco Knew Alison Brie Was The One After A Scarring Weed Cookie Incident

When Dave Franco knew he wanted to marry Alison Brie, it wasn't the typical reasoning that led him to that conclusion.
During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Franco revealed that Brie loved his cats, a fact that wasn't true of everyone he dated. Combined with the fact that Brie helped him down from a panic attack (that also involved marijuana), he knew she had to be the one.
"When we first started dating, my birthday came up in the first three months of the relationship," Franco told Fallon. "She started planning a surprise party, which was very sweet. But it got out of control."
The Lego Ninjago Movie star explained that he "chose to consume a weed cookie" to help with the anxiety the party was causing him.
"It had the opposite effect I intended," he said to Fallon. "I ran downstairs and had the first panic attack of my life."
Brie supported him through the experience, and Franco said that in the end, it made their relationship stronger.
"Alison and I still talk about how if we can survive my surprise party, we can survive anything," he told Fallon.
It sounds like that philosophy has worked so far. Brie and Franco were married in March, after announcing their engagement in 2015. They met while celebrating Mardi Gras in New Orleans in 2011.
And as for Franco's cats, Harry and Arturo, the actor says Brie "loves them, thank God."
"It definitely weeds out a lot of potential dating partners," Franco said of being single with two cats. "Alison loves them, thank God. She was really the only option."
