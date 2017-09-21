We Are Here For This Woman's Unsolicited College Advice

hi I'm gonna start a thread of unsolicited college advice bc there's a lot of shit no one tells u and I'm lookin out for u kids— Alexandra Hamilton (@alexraesucks) September 13, 2017
get a comforter/duvet with colorful, busy patterns. you WILL spill qdoba on it and ur not gonna wash it so make sure u can camouflage it— Alexandra Hamilton (@alexraesucks) September 13, 2017
Try not to go home for a little while if you can stand it. Those first couple weekends are where you make the most friends bc we're all SAD— Alexandra Hamilton (@alexraesucks) September 13, 2017
and u def should budget urself, but this is a stressful time so go treat urself to a sheet mask or some qdoba (me right now)— Alexandra Hamilton (@alexraesucks) September 13, 2017
But ur campus meal plan could end up covering a lot of convenience stores if u play ur cards right so RESEARCH THAT SHIT.— Alexandra Hamilton (@alexraesucks) September 13, 2017
utilize any and all campus resources and get ur damn money's worth. Therapy? Go. Free pizza with boring clubs? Go. Free entertainment? Go.— Alexandra Hamilton (@alexraesucks) September 13, 2017
This is questionable but I study with my gf and friends when I can bc when I study alone I just try 2 text them. Works for me???— Alexandra Hamilton (@alexraesucks) September 13, 2017
I was kinda scared to start a new relationship right away, but my girlfriend is THE BEST and this is Not Hard. Go for it kiddos love is life— Alexandra Hamilton (@alexraesucks) September 13, 2017
Don't worry about figuring out what your major is!! U gotta take gen eds. Take them now and find out what u like. Major in that. U can do it— Alexandra Hamilton (@alexraesucks) September 20, 2017