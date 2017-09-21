This Australian Boy Just Wants The Right To Marry Chris Hemsworth

The fight for civil rights isn't a laughing matter. But sometimes, the tongue-in-cheek slogans and signs are the ones people will remember — who can forget the "Carol deserved best picture" sign at the Women's March? This time, a 12-year-old in Australia knew exactly how to get the media's attention about the country's upcoming vote on marriage equality.
At a rally for marriage equality in Sydney on September 10, Max Townes held up a protest sign about the Thor star that quickly went viral.
"All I want is the right to marry Chris Hemsworth," Townes wrote on his sign. "You've got five years until I'm 18 Australia! You too Chris!"
Advertisement
"I like Chris Hemsworth because he's got a great jawline," Townes told Gay Star News. "I know that I'm not actually going to marry Chris Hemsworth. It was a fun sign to draw attention to a serious matter."
All he wants to do is marry @chrishemsworth #VoteYes #marriageequality pic.twitter.com/Iv5e1XQLw8— Megan Townes ?️? (@townesy77) September 10, 2017
The country will vote on marriage equality on November 7. Townes' sign, while funny, is helping raise awareness about what could be a historic decision. The vote isn't binding, Advocate.com explains, but it will be "taken into consideration by the nation's Parliament, which will then vote on the issue."
And while Hemsworth doesn't appear to have responded to Townes' sign directly, both he and Liam Hemsworth have spoken out in favor of marriage equality. Earlier this week, Liam Hemsworth posted an Instagram slideshow of photos from rallies, encouraging his fellow Australians to vote in favor of marriage equality.
"I personally do not believe that same sex marriage should come down to a vote. I believe it's a HUMAN RIGHT to be able to marry the person you love regardless of gender. To all the Australians that care about equality and human rights please say YES to same sex marriage. Let's not be silly about this. Vote YES for same sex marriage in Australia," Liam Hemsworth wrote on Instagram.
I personally do not believe that same sex marriage should come down to a vote. I believe it's a HUMAN RIGHT to be able to marry the person you love regardless of gender. To all the Australians that care about equality and human rights please say YES to same sex marriage. Let's not be silly about this. Vote YES for same sex marriage in Australia.
Chris Hemsworth posted a similar message in August, encouraging Aussies to vote in favor of equal rights.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement