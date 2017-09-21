Gwyneth Paltrow May Give Up Acting; Won't Give Up Gooping

Gwyneth Paltrow is a busy lady who only has time for so much. Unfortunately for fans of the Oscar winner's film career, there's a very real chance that acting will take a backseat in order for Paltrow to dive deeper into Goop.
For the uninitiated, Goop is Paltrow's lifestyle website and brand, which has become controversial in recent years due to accusations that the site, and Paltrow herself, promotes "fake science" to her loyal followers. But that hasn't stopped the Royal Tenenbaums star from expanding Goop. This year, the company (of which the actress is now CEO) launched In Goop Health, a wellness summit that received, err, mixed reviews (I watched a woman get a facelift and was sent home with a jar of collagen) and even ventured into vitamins.
What's next for Goop is also what's next for Paltrow, who spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the company's new plans and how it might put her career in Hollywood on pause.
"We want to take Goop international," Paltrow told the outlet. "We have a lot of key hires to make. And we are looking to open another store."
When asked how that might affect acting, Paltrow revealed that it's Goop that is her number one priority at the moment. She told THR:
"I need to be here right now. I went to Atlanta to do Avengers 4, so I'm in and out for that, and it's weird to go back and forth. We're growing fast, and balls are dropping all the time," she admitted to the trade.
That's not to say that she's totally over being onscreen.
"Honestly, I was on set and thought, 'You sit here for two hours sipping tea, Robert Downey Jr. and Don Cheadle are making me laugh hysterically — why the hell did I give this up?'"
You heard it straight from Paltrow: Being on set is almost as fun as touting detox guides. However, should she have to make a choice, she can stop acting...but she will never stop Gooping.
