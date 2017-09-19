Billy Bush & His Wife Separate After 20 Years

After nearly 20 years of marriage, Billy Bush and his wife Sydney Davis have announced their separation.
A representative told The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday that though the two have split, their break may not be permanent.
"They have separated for the moment to evaluate their life together," the representative confirmed. "They love each other and their children deeply and are committed to a bright future."
The couple shares three daughters, ages 12 to 18.
The past year has been trying for the Bush family following the leak of an Access Hollywood tape that featured a disturbing conversation between Bush and Donald Trump back in 2005 in which the now-president bragged about grabbing women without their consent and getting away with it because he was a celebrity.
Billy Bush is proof that you can lose your job and wife if you laugh about "grabbing pussies"— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) September 19, 2017
But you can be president if you grab pussies.
Though Trump's statements indicated a lack of respect for women and an utter disregard for sexual assault, 53% of white women still voted him into office. Bush, on the other hand, lost his job at NBC's Today and is still dealing with the consequences of his actions both professionally and personally.
In an interview with ABC News in May, Bush said that his daughter, Mary, called him "really upset" and demanded answers for his past behavior.
"I said, 'Mary, it's going to be OK. You know, don't worry,'" he said. "And she said, 'No. Why were you laughing at the things that he was saying on that bus? Why were you playing along with it, Dad? It wasn't funny.'"
Davis hasn't publicly commented on her thoughts over the tape, but sources have told Page Six that she was "furious" after watching. That said, these claims contradict Bush's statement to ABC News that his wife had supported him "the whole way through."
"She was very understanding," he said at the time. "She knows very well the man she married and who I am."
