Billy Bush Officially Out At Today After Trump Tape

Billy Bush's Today show tenure is done Monday after a whirlwind controversy that has had a massive effect on the current presidential race, Variety reports.
“Billy Bush will be leaving the Today show’s 9 a.m. hour, effective today,” Noah Oppenheim, NBC News senior vice president in charge of Today, said in a memo obtained by Variety. "While he was a new member of the ‘Today’ team, he was a valued colleague and longtime member of the broader NBC family. We wish him success as he goes forward.”
Bush arrived just weeks ago in a move meant to reinvigorate the 9 a.m. broadcast. He was suspended from the show after a tape surfaced of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump bragging about sexually assaulting women while Bush laughed along. Bush's lawyer has argued that Bush had to play along in order to keep his job. Melania Trump says that Bush egged Trump on to engage in what she calls "boy talk."
Maybe one day we'll get to the bottom of who was responsible for Donald Trump saying he can grab women by the pussy. Either it's Trump or notorious Machiavellian manipulator Billy Bush. Really no way of telling.
