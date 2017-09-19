We’re Team Lucius Malfoy After His Sizzling Emmys Commentary

Jason Isaacs has played plenty of sinister, manipulative characters during his career, from Harry Potter's platinum blonde Voldemort sympathizer Lucius Malfoy to The OA's mad scientist Hep. However, in real life, the actor has no time for liars. After seeing Sean Spicer at the Emmys, Isaacs went on a rant that may make even those who loathed the Malfoys presence in the Wizarding World stand up and cheer.
Spicer, the former White House Press Secretary under Donald Trump who resigned this July, has become a fixture on Saturday Night Live thanks to Melissa McCarthy's alarmingly accurate portrayal. Of course, in American politics, he's more famous for stretching the truth about things like, say, the crowd sizes at 45's inauguration. So when Spicer showed up at the 2017 Emmys for an extended gag, not everyone was pleased. Did the Emmys normalize Spicer's alleged lies by laughing alongside him, rather than at him?
Isaacs thinks so — and he did not mince words.
Hoping to forget politics for one night and bask in other people's glory at the #Netflix #Emmys party and who do I spot at the bar late at night but the poisonous purveyor of lies #SeanSpicer. What were the Emmys thinking celebrating this modern day Goebbels, who was the thuggish face of Orwellian doublespeak just moments ago? Three surprising things about him: 1) He comes about up to my nipples 2) He doesn't think he should hide himself under a rock from shame for the rest of his life. 3) He's deeply unattractive, from the inside out. Has the aura of a giant festering abscess. Strange, since he was so charismatic at the (elevated) podium. #TooSoon #MuchTooSoon
The vicious commentary proves that Lucius Malfoy may have taught Isaacs a thing or two.
