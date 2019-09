What First Ladies Should Do With Fashion, From Someone Who Knows

In May 2005, First Lady Laura Bush invited former First Lady Nancy Reagan to join her for the opening of an exhibit at the Kennedy Center that featured red dresses and suits worn by seven of America’s first ladies. The exhibit launched a national awareness campaign for women about heart disease sponsored by the National Institutes of Health. Bush had agreed to spearhead this health effort, using the symbol of a red dress to draw awareness of the number one killer of women. When the dresses traveled to the Reagan Library in 2007, Mrs. Bush accepted Reagan’s invitation to join her there. The public, who reportedly lambasted Reagan’s expensive taste as First Lady, was now lining up to see her clothes.