What First Ladies Should Do With Fashion, From Someone Who Knows

This week, world leaders and advocates descend on New York for the annual opening of the United Nations General Assembly — first spouses from across the globe included in their ranks. These First Ladies and Gentlemen will address forums across New York City on issues such as poverty, health, education, equality, and economics. If history is a guide, more time will be spent examining their fashion decisions than the style of their influence on a global stage. A look beyond the headlines reveals that for decades, First Ladies have made the most of that superficial fascination to further their work to benefit the people they serve.