Twitter Is Enraged That This Person Was In The Emmys In Memoriam

Roger Ailes has died. Another proud Confederate monument taken down this week. Smdh.— Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) May 18, 2017
The first time I ever saw someone in the In Memoriam and thought "GOOD!" was when they showed Roger Ailes.— Brian Moylan (@BrianJMoylan) September 18, 2017
RT if you threw something at yr TV when Roger Ailes came up in the "In Memoriam" montage— Andi Zeisler (@andizeisler) September 18, 2017
Roger Ailes is probably the person most responsible for the current toxicity of our political landscape. #Emmys shouldn't have honored him.— Adam Best (@adamcbest) September 18, 2017
The #Emmys including Roger Ailes in the in memoriam segment was interesting to say the least. They always leave people out..why include him?— Yashar Ali ? (@yashar) September 18, 2017
So yall just gon leave Charlie Murphy out of the In Memoriam segment but leave Roger Ailes in?? How trashy! #Emmys pic.twitter.com/AqwvJqU3Ps— TheMixxTV (@The_MIXXTV) September 18, 2017
Roger Ailes was a sexual predator. Sean Spicer is a big fat liar. Do better #Emmys #Emmys2017— Rebecca Schreier (@rkschrei) September 18, 2017