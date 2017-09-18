Rachel Bloom Is Going To Sell Her Emmys Gown On The Real Real

Update: Shortly after Rachel Bloom told E! News’ Giuliana Rancic that Gucci reportedly would not lend her a dress, she tweeted that she didn’t actually ask the fashion house to borrow a piece because, as she put it, “they loan to very few.” Still, Bloom doesn’t seem to be backing down from her original sentiment; she added: “That being said, pickings are still slim for non-sample size ladies.”
This story was originally published on September 17, 2017 at 7 p.m.
For Crazy Ex-Girlfriend creator Rachel Bloom, the struggle to get dressed during awards season is so real. On Sunday, she told E! News’ Giuliana Rancic that Gucci reportedly would not lend her a dress for the 69th Annual Emmy Awards, so she bought it instead. “I can always resell it on the The Real Real tomorrow!” she told the host. “It’s hard to get places to lend me dresses because I’m not a size zero, but I can afford it, so it’s okay.”
This isn’t the first time Bloom has purchased her own red carpet gown, either. In fact, in August, she shared how much of her salary she spends during awards season on dresses in a post for investment website Wealthsimple. “What has become apparent when I have to get clothes for these events is that I have a normal body,” she wrote. “A lot of fashion houses are reluctant to lend clothes that aren't in the sample sizes of 0 and 2, so it's getting harder and harder for me to find clothes without buying them.” She continued: "Your typical nice designer dresses, at least the kind of stuff that I wear for events, can range from $500 to $3,000, and you want to wear a different outfit for every event because it's a whole red-carpet thing. It’s a lot of dresses. I guess it’s all part of the job. I guess if everything changes, I can always resell them.”
Not to mention all of those purchases add up to a huge chunk of a change (whether you can “afford" it or not). No wonder Bloom is considering reselling her gown on The Real Real. We would probably do the same.
We’ve reached out to Gucci for comment and will update this piece if/when we hear back.
