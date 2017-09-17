Fussy baby? Ellie Kemper has just the trick to calm your child down.
During a red carpet interview conversation with Giuliana Rancic at the 2017 Emmy Awards, the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star shared the surprising way she gets her son to calm down. It involves a Girls star.
Apparently, Kemper shows her 14-month-old son, James, photos of Allison Williams — and it does just the trick.
This isn't the first time Kemper has shared the unusual trick, either. Back in May, Kemper revealed Williams' calming abilities during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. Kemper and her son were on a flight, and James was being, as she put it, "spirited." He wasn't interested in the plane's features like barf bags and seatbelts — but the in-flight magazine, and its photo of Williams, got his attention. And seeing her smiling face helped him unwind.
Advertisement
Kemper even showed Meyers a photo with her son holding the magazine, in case you needed further evidence the story is true. "Her gorgeous face delighted my child. It was the only thing that worked," Kemper told Meyers at the time.
During the Emmys interview with Rancic, Kemper also discussed what she'd love to inherit from her Netflix character. She praised Kimmy's strength — and that's both physical and emotional. Though she's lived a tougher life than most people ever will, Kimmy's still smiling and confident no matter what life hurls her way. Oh, and she's absurdly strong, too. It's no surprise that Kemper is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her nuanced portrayal of the one and only Kimmy Schmidt.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement