When it comes to catching up with pop culture before the Academy Awards, it's pretty easy. If you watch every major movie nominated for Best Picture, you'll basically seem like the smartest person at the Oscars party. The same can't be said for the 2017 Emmy Awards . There are 14 shows nominated between the Outstanding Drama and Outstanding Comedy categories. If you were to try to catch all of those shows' nominated seasons from beginning to end, that would be 174 episodes of television and roughly 7,800 minutes of staring at a screen.