How To Stream The Glitz & Glamour Of The Emmys

If you're looking to curl up with your cat/oversized wineglass/Trader Joe's snacks/Twitter feed and watch the Emmys this Sunday night, you're in luck: There are lots of ways to stream the 69th Emmy Awards even if you don't own a television set.
Since the show airs on CBS, you can stream it on CBS All Access, which is available in 174 U.S. markets, including most major cities. (CBS says it plans to expand the service to Canada and Australia, but it's currently only in the U.S.) You can stream the service on your phone or tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, PS4, Xbox, or Windows 10, according to CBS News. And if you don't have CBS All Access, you can always watch the show with a free trial.
According to Quartz, in select markets you can livestream CBS through DirecTV Now, PlayStation Vue, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV. All of these services offer free trials.
Additionally, you can always follow along on social media. The #Emmys promises three different Snapchat Our Stories, behind-the-scenes photos and videos on Facebook, footage on @TelevisionAcad's Instagram Story, and an after-show sponsored by IMDb called Live After the Emmys shown on Twitter and Emmys.com.
With Stephen Colbert hosting — it's his first major awards-show gig — the show is sure to keep us on our toes. We're predicting cringe-worthy Trump jokes, and, according to Colbert, there will be nudity. "Look forward to my butt crack," he told reporters, according to the L.A. Times. However, he also struck a serious chord by saying he plans to honor the victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.
Saturday Night Live and Westworld tie for the most Emmy nominations this year, with 22 each. Here's the full list of nominations.
If you do have a TV: The Emmys air this Sunday, September 17, at 8 p.m. ET. You can also watch E! for red carpet coverage before the show.
