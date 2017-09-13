10 New Trader Joe's Products To Snack On While You Watch The Emmy Awards

Planning to tune into this Sunday's 69th Primetime Emmys with a group of pals and a spread of snacks? We are too. And because this year's list of nominees is so stacked (from The Handmaid's Tale, Stranger Things, The Night Of, Big Little Lies, This Is Us, Black-ish, and Westworld, to name just a few), we are going to need an equally stacked snack lineup to match it.
But you can forget about menu planning or whipping up anything from scratch — we can barely suss out where our loyalties lie on "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series" let alone cook for the occasion. (Yes, we love you Anthony Hopkins but Sterling K. Brown stole our hearts.) In short, it's going to be one stressful, nail biter of an evening — and instead of killing our cuticles or our wallets, we'll be crushing the newest cheap nosh options from Trader Joe's. Also, arguably, award-worthy stuff.
We've rounded up the top ten new TJ's products ahead — so the only energy you'll need to expend will be guessing if Millie Bobby Brown will take home that supporting actress statue. Whether you want something salty or sweet, crunchy or creamy — your favorite show just lost out for Outstanding Comedy Series or didn't even get a nom to begin with (HELLO, Insecure?!) — we've got those goods and more lined up ahead to keep you fueled for the evening. So scroll ahead, make your list, and invite over the whole crew. Come Sunday, the only disappointments will be with what's on screen, not what's in your snack spread.