Shawn Mendes Fanboyed Over Drake & It Didn’t Go Well

Starstruck Shawn Mendes found out firsthand that sometimes, it's better to just look and not touch.
During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the crooner explained that when he came upon a chance encounter with Drake, he didn't keep his hands to himself and faced the consequences of touching a fellow Canadian treasure without permission.
Teen Vogue reports that the two "met" at a Weeknd concert in Toronto. Thinking that Drake would remember him, Mendes approached him, but got closely acquainted with Drake's security detail instead.
"[I thought] he must remember me from previous experiences [...] like twice," Mendes told host Jimmy Fallon. "So, I go over to him and touch his side. Next thing I know, I'm in the middle of The Weeknd show with my arm hooked behind my back."
Mendes explained that the encounter was "terrifying," especially since Drake's security personnel are "6'6" and 300 pounds." He added that while he was being restrained, he locked eyes with Drake after the rapper noticed all the commotion. In that moment, Mendes said that he was hoping against hope that Drake knew who he was.
"I see Drake look over [...] in my eyes, I knew it was like, 'Help me, please Drake!'" Mendes said. "In that moment, if he didn't know who I was it would've just been the most embarrassing! I don't know what I would’ve done. I would've been in jail!"
Knowing that Mendes didn't end up in Canadian jail, things probably worked out just fine. The singer said that it was a reality check and that next time he sees someone famous, he won't push his luck.
"Don't expect everybody to know who you are," he said.
Starstruck stars, they're just like us! Only Drake probably won't recognize every single one of his fans. So, Top 40 singer or not, Mendes' advice is probably something to take to heart.
