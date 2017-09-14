Ariel Winter Felt Oversexualized At A Young Age Because Of Her Mother

Modern Family star Ariel Winter is an open book who has been candid about everything from her breast reduction to the effects of body shaming. Now, she's opening up to The Hollywood Reporter about a particularly uncomfortable subject: How she felt oversexualized in the entertainment industry thanks to choices made by her mother, Crystal Workman.
In her interview with THR, Winter told the outlet that her mother — a one-time aspiring actress from whom she legally emancipated herself at age 14 — would often agree to things that made the now 19-year-old uncomfortable.
She told THR:
"[My mother would dress me in] the smallest miniskirts, sailor suits, low-cut things, the shortest dresses you've ever seen. People thought I was 24 when I was 12. If there was going to be a nude scene when I was that age, my mother would have a thousand percent said yes."
It wasn't just sexualizing Winter at a young age that caused the actress anguish.
While on the Modern Family set, Winter's on-set teacher, Sharon Sacks, told The Hollywood Reporter that she once got so concerned about the strict diet that Workman had placed the actress on that she started sharing food with Winter. Sacks also told THR that Workman would keep Winter, then a pre-teen, out late at parties despite her busy schedule:
"Her mother kept her out late at night at these ridiculous parties," Sacks admitted to the outlet. "She was 12 and 13 years old and had to be on set at 6:30, 7:00."
Recently, Workman gave an interview to Us Weekly in which she shamed Winter for dressing "improperly," and said that she is "beautiful with her clothes on." Winter fired back at her mother on Twitter, writing:
"What's sad is that you lie consistently. Also, why is it that you only choose to talk to me through the press? I'm doing just fine. Toxic."
What's sad is that you lie consistently. Also, why is it that you only choose to talk to me through the press? I'm doing just fine. ?Toxic.— Ariel Winter (@arielwinter1) June 7, 2017
Fortunately, Winter is now in a better place — and no longer has to deal with someone she claims is "toxic" to her wellbeing or comfort.
