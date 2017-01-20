This Is Why People Get Breast Reduction Surgery

In a society that sees larger breasts as the pinnacle of physical attractiveness for women, many are still perplexed that some of those with said larger breasts choose to have them reduced. For Ariel Winter, who recently spoke about her decision to have the surgery in an interview with Self, it was a matter of self-esteem — and simply not wanting to be constantly sexualized. "If I went to the Emmys, or if I even went to the grocery store, there would be an article the next day being like ‘Ariel Winter (had) her boobs out at this event!’ Just really negative things that weren’t helpful for me," she said. Now, she looks back on her reduction decision as "the greatest choice [she] ever made." Others may also have medical reasons to get the surgery: Chronic back and/or shoulder pain is a frequently cited motivation, for instance. However, large breasts aren't always the direct cause of that pain. Instead, they may make it harder for you maintain good posture and find well-fitting, supportive bras, both of which can definitely contribute to backaches. According to the Mayo Clinic, some people may have the surgery because their breasts make it hard for them to sleep comfortably. Others still may have chronic skin irritation under their breasts or deep grooves in their skin from their bras. Unfortunately, this surgery can be expensive, and there are some very specific criteria that you have to meet in order to have your surgery costs covered by insurance. Although each company is slightly different, many require that you're able to show documentation of back pain and confirmation from a health provider that the surgery will relieve that pain. So if you think your breasts may be causing your chronic health issues or contributing to your self-image in a negative way, definitely talk to your doctor. She may, indeed, recommend a breast reduction.
Advertisement