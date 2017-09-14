Texas and Florida both have long recovery periods ahead after Hurricanes Harvey and Irma wreaked havoc on the two coastal areas within weeks of one another. Luckily the storms weren't as deadly as expected, with less than 100 fatalities, though hundreds of thousands of people are still dealing with the loss of their homes and a lack of electricity.
But, in times of distress, there are always heroes helping out. And in Florida, one such heroine came in the form of the "Chainsaw Nun" working to clean up fallen trees. The Miami-Dade Police Department posted a video of Sister Margaret Ann to Facebook, showing her hacking away with a chainsaw to clear neighborhood roads in her full habit.
The police department wrote: "As we recover from #HurricaneIrma, these acts of kindness remind us all that we are #OneCommunity in #MiamiDadeCounty!"
Sister Margaret Ann found the chainsaw in a closet of the high school where she teaches. When the police saw her working away, they assured her they would clean up the debris. But, she told CNN, "It's going to take them too long. It's dangerous; people are going to get hurt here."
By helping out after the storm, Sister Margaret Ann felt she was simply doing what she preaches. "We teach our students: Do what you can to help other people. Don't think of yourselves. And so that's what I wanted to do," she told CNN.
As Hurricane Harvey wrecked Southeast Texas just before Irma hit Florida, other heroes took action to rescue those trapped by the dangerous flood waters. But while the two states rebuild, acts of kindness and assistance are still needed, especially for vulnerable groups like the elderly.
Broward County, FL issued an air quality warning Wednesday due to ground-level ozone pollution caused by recent weather that could be particularly harmful for the elderly and children. Eight Florida nursing home residents also died this week reportedly due to excessive heat after the facility's air conditioning system wasn't functioning correctly.
If you want to help from afar, there are relief funds aiding both Texas and Florida victims you can find here and here, as well as the Caribbean islands impacted.
