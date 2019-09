Last summer, when Sugarfina released rosé-flavored gummy bears , the company definitively proved that it was an expert on making trendy candy. If you don’t believe us, may we direct your attention to the fact that there was, at one point, a waiting list of over 700 people trying to get their hands on the little pink bears. Since then, we've been waiting for Sugarfina to release another treat that would make us squeal in the same excited way we did when we first tasted the rosé gummy bears , and although it has managed to impress us with tequila candies and green juice gummies , nothing sent us all the way back up to that peak level of sheer glee. Until now. After weeks of teasing us , this morning, Sugarfina finally launched its collaboration with Sanrio, and you know what that means: Hello Kitty gummies!