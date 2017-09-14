Last summer, when Sugarfina released rosé-flavored gummy bears, the company definitively proved that it was an expert on making trendy candy. If you don’t believe us, may we direct your attention to the fact that there was, at one point, a waiting list of over 700 people trying to get their hands on the little pink bears. Since then, we've been waiting for Sugarfina to release another treat that would make us squeal in the same excited way we did when we first tasted the rosé gummy bears, and although it has managed to impress us with tequila candies and green juice gummies, nothing sent us all the way back up to that peak level of sheer glee. Until now. After weeks of teasing us, this morning, Sugarfina finally launched its collaboration with Sanrio, and you know what that means: Hello Kitty gummies!
The brand new candy collection is called Sanrio Loves Sugarfina, and it includes Candy Bento Boxes and Candy Cubes, each of which draws inspiration from Hello Kitty and her pals. In the collection are two never-before-tasted candies that pay homage to two things that Hello Kitty loves: stylish hair bows and her mama's apple pie. That's right, there are strawberry-flavored gummies that are shaped like one of her perfect red hair bows and apple-flavored gummies that are in the shape of HK's face.
In addition to Hello Kitty's candies, Sugarfina will also be offering Keroppi Donut Pond Jelly Beans, Gudetama Lazy Gummy Eggs, My Melody Sweet Chocolate Pearls, Chococat Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels, and Badtz-Maru Mischievous Chocolate Pops. As always with Sugarfina, the packaging is beyond adorable for all of these treats.
To get VIP access to the Sanrio-inspired candies today, simply visit Sugarfina.com to place your order. If you're willing to wait, the complete collection will officially be in-store on Monday, September 18, and if you're one of the first 25 people in line at the shop that day, you will receive a free Sanrio Candy Cube of your choice. We certainly wouldn't judge you if you camped out for the Hello Kitty-inspired candies because this time, Sugarfina has outdone itself, and we wouldn't be at all surprised if there was a waiting list for these treats, too.
