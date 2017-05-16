Last Year's Sold Out Rosé Gummy Bears Just Got A Major Upgrade

You probably remember rosé gummy bears from last year as the candy that sold out in two hours flat and crashed the Sugarfina website as a result. Well, just when the hype around the popular bears was beginning to subside, candy brand Sugarfina is back with a two new site crashing-worthy products. They are both riffs on the original rosé gummy bears, but with a twist. According to the Sugarfina Instagram page, the company is launching two new gummies: Sparkling Rosé and Baby Rosé Bear Gummies. The new gummies are officially on sale now and the good news is that they haven't sold out...yet.
Advertisement
This story was originally published on June 28, 2016.
This summer, don't just have a glass of rosé, have a handful of gummy bears, too.
According to DNA Info, the New York-based luxury candy boutique is offering the non-alcohol candies, which are infused with Whispering Angel Rosé, in "Rosé All Day" bears and a rose-shaped option called "Yes Way Rosé."
Yes way, rosé! Our new rosé-infused gummies are almost here... and they already have a 400+ person-long wait list 🍷Infused with Hamptons-favorite Whispering Angel rosé, these yummy gummy roses and bears are the perfect shoreside treat ☀️ Sign up to the waitlist at roseallday@sugarfina.com and be the first to taste them when they arrive this week 🍷 Learn more at the link above ⬆️⬆️
But you may have to wait a bit before you actually get to try this new treat, which is being tagged as "candy for adults" and hits the Madison Avenue store June 30.
According to Sugarfina's Instagram, the gummies sold out in two hours and crashed its website in the process.
Don't worry, more will be available next week. But you may want to get your email request in now so you can get on the waiting list. The store says it's already more than 400 people deep.
In the meantime, Sugarfina sells Champagne bears that we're sure will help make your taste buds very happy while you wait.
Advertisement