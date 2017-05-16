Last Year's Sold Out Rosé Gummy Bears Just Got A Major Upgrade

Yes way, rosé! Our new rosé-infused gummies are almost here... and they already have a 400+ person-long wait list 🍷Infused with Hamptons-favorite Whispering Angel rosé, these yummy gummy roses and bears are the perfect shoreside treat ☀️ Sign up to the waitlist at roseallday@sugarfina.com and be the first to taste them when they arrive this week 🍷 Learn more at the link above ⬆️⬆️

A photo posted by Sugarfina (@sugarfina) on Jun 25, 2016 at 9:11am PDT