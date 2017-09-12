Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Made A Surprise Contribution To Reese Witherspoon’s Rom-Com

As any superfan can tell you, a Nancy Meyers movie is nothing without an over-the-top, aspirational home. Let’s take a moment to think back. There was Nick Parker’s Napa Valley mansion nestled on the edge of his sprawling vineyard in The Parent Trap, Erica Jane Barry’s pristine, all-white Hamptons beach house in Something’s Gotta Give, and Jane Adler’s Spanish-style ranch right outside Santa Barbara that she for some unknowable reason wants to remodel in It’s Complicated. Lucky for those of us who just love to sit back and imagine what it might be like to live in one of these places, Nancy Meyer seems to have passed her penchant for gorgeous houses on to her daughter director and writer Hallie Meyers-Shyer.
Advertisement
Meyers-Shyer continued the trend luxurious settings in her new movie Home Again, starring Reese Witherspoon. In the new romantic comedy, Witherspoon's character Alice Kinney lives in a beautiful home that in real life, it turns out, once belonged to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner.
As Page Six recently reported, the house where much of Home Again was shot is located in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles, and Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner once lived there when they were still together. And, they weren't the only famous couple to call the Brentwood house their home. According to Page Six, at one time, it also belonged to Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber.
We're glad Hallie Meyers-Shyer is keeping her mom's legacy going by treating us to enviable scenery in nearly every shot of her movie. However, perhaps her own personal trademark will be using only beautiful homes that were once owned by celebs. If that's the case, we don't mind her paving her own path one bit.
Advertisement