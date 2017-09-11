E.l.f. Is Making It Easy To Recreate These NYFW Looks For Cheap

When you think of New York Fashion Week, it's easy to assume every beauty look you see on the runway costs a lot of $$$ to recreate — but E.l.f. cosmetics is changing all that. This year, the drugstore brand, known for its trend-setting, affordable products, made its backstage debut at the Christian Siriano show. Better still, you can take home the lipsticks, eye shadows, and everything else used to do the look for less.
Here's how: The brand launched five different limited-edition bundles inspired by the show, each containing five to six products used to create a different high-fashion look featured on models. "All the different plants and flowers inside come to life in the most romantic and beautiful way," Siriano said about his clothing collection. "I've used a bright and bold color palette, including electric fuchsia evening looks, sunny yellow day dresses, and grass green suiting."
The bundles are just as packed with pigment — and are all less than $30 to boot. Click through the slides to see 'em, plus the inspiration for each, ahead.