The British have come to take Ian away for what is apparently the millionth time. They suspect/know that the traitor known as Red Jamie and the Dunbonnet are the same person, which is to say Jamie Fraser. The one saving grace for this family is that Jamie signed over the deed to the land to Young Jamie before Culloden at Claire's suggestion, which means the house won't be confiscated. (Historical note: In the years following the conflict, anyone connected with the Jacobite cause was stripped of their titles and land, and their families left to starve. There was a famine in the Highlands, and the use of bagpipes, Gaelic and tartan were banned, as were traditional clan allegiances.)