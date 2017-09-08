Jenny Mollen Talked About Prenatal Depression & Compared Having Her First Child To "Coming Off Cocaine"
Postpartum depression isn't the only mental health issue new and expecting moms can experience when bringing a new life into the world. Some parents also experience prenatal depression — and actress Jenny Mollen is speaking out about her experience.
Mollen is expecting her second child with her husband, American Pie star Jason Biggs. And based on a recent Instagram story she shared, it sounds like her second pregnancy hasn't been an easy one.
The actress says in her Instagram story that she "could already be in a depression," even though her child hasn't been born yet. She called her feelings "prepartum" depression in a separate Instagram post. "Prepartum Depression... it's what often happens to expectant moms who are awake in the world. (More on my insta story)," she captioned the selfie.
Prepartum Depression... it's what often happens to expectant moms who are awake in the world. (More on my insta story) #prepartum #postpartum #anxiety #stress #pregnant #globalwarming #cellphonecancer #suspiciousvans #trump #smalltownsthatsupporttrump #factoryraisedchicken #botchedmedicalprocedures #ghosts #clowns #theatermajors
"I'm planning on eating my placenta, but I'm also anticipating a major emotional dive," Mollen said in the Instagram story Thursday, according to People. "I think that it's chemical. I think people don't talk about it enough."
The actress also said in the Instagram story that "having a baby is the scariest fucking thing that could happen to a woman." She also said that after giving birth to her first child, Sid, "it felt like I was coming off of cocaine."
"It was just like the craziest comedown of my life," she said.
Mollen later posted a new Instagram story on Friday saying she is "totally fine" after concerned loved ones reached out about her earlier post. "This is normal — that's what I'm trying to say," Mollen said in the second story. "It's not weird... I would be more freaked out if I weren't freaking out... I think if you're not slightly depressed, you're not really alive."
If you are experiencing depression and need support, please call the National Depressive/Manic-Depressive Association Hotline at 1-800-826-3632 or the Crisis Call Center’s 24-hour hotline at 1-775-784-8090.
