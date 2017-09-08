Update: Dreams do come true. Primark's limited edition bow heels are coming to the US! Be on the lookout for the shoes to arrive in stores around early to mid November. A previous version of this article stated the shoes would be sold for $18. Primark confirmed the US pricing will be $22 per pair.
This article was originally published on September 7, 2017.
If you'll recall, just a few months ago we alerted the masses to the chicest Disney-fanatic necessity to date. As expected, the line-up of too-cute-to-be-true Minnie Mouse heels from Italian brand Oscar Tiye elicited a mass response of "need these, ASAP!" from anyone with a nostalgic soul. Unfortunately, for all of the love the shoes deserve, their $450 point made them unattainable to most.
Advertisement
Well rejoice, because Primark, the U.K.'s premiere fast fashion shop, just made some cheapppp (we don't say this lightly) look-a-likes to tide you over. Cosmopolitan UK recently caught wind at Primark's holiday collection and lo-and-behold, they include two sets of sparkly Minnie Mouse eared stilettos for only £14 ($22 stateside).
Primark is well known to stock some affordable Disney goodies. From socks and jumpers to makeup bags and home goods, a cursory stroll through one of its warehouse sized shops will result in finding all of the Mickey-adorned, park-going merch you could ever need. So rolling out a few pairs of glittery mouse heels fits right in with the brand.
Granted, there are a few minor differences Primark's heels that distinguish them from being an exact replica of the beloved Oscar Tiye originals. In the cheaper version, the "ears" take on more of a bow shape than an ear shape. And TBD on whether the shoe is a heel or a heeled sandal (trust us, it matters). But pickiness aside, the general idea shines through and for a Disneyphile that's really all that matters.
While unfortunately there's no exact release date yet, Cosmopolitan UK notes they should be arriving in time for the holiday season. We reached out to Primark to see if these shoes will be available in the U.S. but until we hear back, fingers crossed we'll be able to complete our festive party outfits with these babies.
Advertisement