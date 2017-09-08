14 Sets That Give A Whole New Meaning To Matchy-Matchy

Being "matchy-matchy" gets a bad rap. Most think it's either too busy or too much, and to that we say: You just haven't found the right patterned pieces. That's why, we're putting you up to a fashion challenge this fall: Try a bold printed set that has you decked in the same dizzying, colorful arrangement from head-to-toe.
Not only are the 14 outfits ahead as comfortable as wearing your pajamas in public (and that's not just because some are actually pajamas), but with an accessory or two, they make for a polished (and trend-forward) look. All it takes is a good earring, a clutch, and a pair of slingback kitten heels to give these coords some functionality beyond the bedroom.
Just think: You can wear any one these picks for a night out and crawl straight into bed when you get home, no outfit change required. Lazy girls, this trend is really yours — and all of ours — for the taking.