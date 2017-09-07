Great news! Budget airline Wow Air just announced a new route, from Dallas-Forth Worth International Airport to Reykjavik, Iceland. Even better news: According to Travel + Leisure, the airline is celebrating the new flights with $99 fares.
T + L reports that Dallas is Wow Air's 13th U.S. destination. Fares from Dallas will start at $99 one-way, while connecting flights from Reykjavik to several other European cities — including Paris, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, London, Dublin, and Berlin — will start at just $149.
While the Dallas-Forth Worth route will not kick off until May 24, 2018, you can already enjoy $99 flights to Iceland from many other U.S. cities. On Wow Air, these include Boston, St. Louis, Pittsburgh, San Francisco, Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, Miami, and Washington, D.C. Of course, keep in mind that because Wow is a budget carrier, you'll have to pay extra to check your bags and select your seat.
The Iceland-stopover deals, offered by both Wow Air and Icelandair, are no joke; they're a lucrative way to fly to Europe for cheap and see all of Iceland's beautiful volcanoes, lagoons, and other natural wonders. Be aware, however, that while it's not hard to see why Iceland is the fastest-growing destination in Europe, it's also suffering from a bit of tourism overload. Be a gracious guest and treat its land with care.
