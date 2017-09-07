Liev Schreiber just pulled his second greatest dad move of all time by adopting two perfect pups – both of which were in need of homes after their shelter in Houston was flooded in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey – for his sons backstage at Live with Kelly & Ryan.
Us Weekly reports the actor had been apparently scouting out the dogs backstage and fell in love with a wiry little guy named Hazelnut. The only problem was that one of the show's producers, too, had fallen for the scruffy pooch and his sister, Chestnut.
"I had a dust up with one of your producers," Schreiber jokingly said when he sat down with the hosts. "I don't think it's fair or appropriate that your producers get to take all of the dogs that came from Houston. My sons want a dog, and I found a perfect dog, but one of your producers already [wants it]."
Fortunately for Schreiber, celebrity comes with its perks. Of course, guilting the producer to "think of my poor 10-year-old son...weeping for his beloved Hazelnut" didn't hurt his case, either.
The Ray Donovan actor went backstage following the show and hopped on FaceTime with ex Naomi Watts and their two sons, Sasha and Kai, to see which of the dogs they'd want him to take home. While they were fond of pretty much all of the canines, as evidenced by their gleeful squeals, the family decided that they'd take both Chestnut and Hazelnut, who they'd rename.
It's really wonderful to see Schreiber and Watts not only helping to save animals impacted by the horrible natural disaster, but to also see them come together and do something sweet for their kids. Though the couple ended their 11-year relationship in September 2016, they've continually come together to help celebrate special events, such as birthdays, and are committed to co-parenting.
