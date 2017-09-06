Disney die-hards are already getting geared up for the live-action remake of Aladdin. Thankfully, Will Smith, who is set to play the role of Genie, is being very generous, sharing the very first snapshot from the set with his fans.
According to BuzzFeed, production is already underway in London, which means the cast has assembled and is ready to make some Disney magic together.
"We just started shooting Aladdin and I wanted to intro you guys to our new family… Mena Massoud/Aladdin, Naomi Scott/Princess Jasmine, Marwan Kenzari/Jafar, and I'm over here gettin my Genie on. Here we go!" Smith wrote on Facebook. While nobody is in costume, it seems that the cast is pretty amped up to be together at last, with big smiles on everyone's faces, even Jafar's.
Walt Disney Studios confirmed that the group is about to see a whole new world of magic carpets, three wishes, and, hopefully, a pretty amazing Cave of Wonders:
"Casting for Aladdin, the live-action adaptation of the studio's animated classic, is complete and production is currently underway at Longcross Studios outside London," a statement from Disney reads.
Guy Ritchie is directing the live-action remake, which will take inspiration from the 1992 animated classic as well as some of that version's source material from One Thousand and One Nights, Variety Reports.
Fans of Disney music have reason to celebrate, too. The trade magazine adds that all of the original songs are being re-recorded for the new movie and two new additions by Alan Menken, Benj Pasek, and Justin Paul will be added to the tunes we all know and love. Smith hasn't released any new music since 2005, so his Genie tracks, which include "Friend Like Me" and "Prince Ali" should be music to his fans' ears.
Until the movie's release date, which still hasn't been officially announced, fans will have to make do with scouring the stars' social media feeds for any behind-the-scenes looks.
