If you thought Hot Pie on Game Of Thrones was just Arya's talented baker friend, well, you'd be wrong — very wrong. In fact, someone on Reddit went as far to say Hot Pie is the worst character on GoT. Why, you may ask? Well, the answer is very simple really: Hot Pie is actually to blame for everything that's currently going wrong in the Seven Kingdoms.
In a thread title, "Why Hot Pie should be the most hated character in GoT," Redditor abdo0000 explains that Hot Pie, played by actor and real life baker Ben Hawkey, is the reason the Night King was able to enter Westeros. "It's all because of him," the Redditor wrote. "If he didn't tell Arya that Winterfell is under [the] Starks control, Cersei could be dead now. Jon and his company won't [go] get a White Walker. They won't go beyond the Wall. Viserion would be alive. The Wall won't fall. And all [of] Westeros would be united against the Night King."
Now, abdo0000 makes some interesting points here. It's true that it's Hot Pie who lets Arya know that the Starks are back in Winterfell, forcing her to change course. Originally, Arya was on her way to King's Landing to kill Cersei, but instead she decides to go see her family. While that decision leads to the death of Littlefinger, which, good riddance, it's true that if Cersei was gone Jon Snow wouldn't have gone on a mission to capture a white walker, which likely means the Night King wouldn't have been able to get Viserion. You know, the dragon that takes down The Wall.
But, this theory makes it sound like Arya killing Cersei was a sure thing. Let's be honest, as fierce as Arya is, it's hard to say that she definitely would have been able to take down the Queen of the Iron Throne. Sure, she can steal people's faces, but Cersei's got The Mountain by her side. So, maybe let's not blame Hot Pie completely. After all, it wasn't that long ago that we we all wanted to see a Stark family reunion.
