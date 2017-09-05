This 85-Year-Old Woman Dressed As Olenna Tyrell Just Won Labor Day Weekend

Who won Dragon Con this year? Why, an 85-year-old who dressed as none other than Olenna Tyrell (played by Diana Rigg in the series), as Entertainment Weekly reports. Instagram user @roxiemoxie first captured the Game of Thrones fan at Dragon Con 2017 this weekend.
Quite simply, the costume wins. The cosplayer resides in a wheelchair, which in this case functions as an iron throne — there are makeshift swords jutting out of the chair's back. The woman carries a sign that reads: "It was me." This is a reference to Olenna's death in season seven. Before she died, she told Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) that she was the one who killed Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson).
The iconic line goes: "Tell Cersei I want her to know it was me." If Olenna's going to die, she's going to make sure she gets credit for her living misdeeds first. The moment has since been meme'd, as the best Game of Thrones moments should be.
"Tell Cersei, I want her to know it was me." pic.twitter.com/A7A8gMNPks— Game of Thrones Meme (@Thrones_Memes) August 20, 2017
"tell Cersei, i want her to know it was me" pic.twitter.com/OcaV8FlA32— Paul Bronks (@BoringEnormous) August 19, 2017
The best meme of all, though, isn't a meme: It's an octogenarian, serving Olenna vibes at Dragon Con.
One of the commenters says it best, writing, "THIS WOMAN IS GOALS."
Dragon Con is a "multi-genre" convention that takes place Labor Day weekend in Atlanta Georgia. It spans many different types of fandoms, and given that the Game of Thrones season finale was only a week ago, the GOT costumes abounded.
There were Danys (played by Emilia Clarke on the show).
I met the mother of dragons at dragoncon.... Dani told me to bend the knee.... bitch, please! ****literally 2 seconds later..... #daenerysTargaryen #Khalessi #stormborn #motherOfDragons #breakerOfChain #unburn #BendDKnee #GameOfThrones #Got #targeryen #daenerys Dragoncon as all get out! #atlanta #dragoncon #dragoncon2017 #cosplay #cosplayer #nerds #geeks #dweebs #glasses #pocketprotector #downtownatlanta #princessleiaeverwhere #costumes
There were Cerseis (Lena Headey).
But most importantly, there was 85-year-old Lady Olenna. (None of the Instagrammed images of the cosplayer named the woman. Refinery29 has reached out for comment and will update this post if and when they respond.)
