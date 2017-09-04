Chance The Rapper Established A New Award For The Best Reason

Chance the Rapper is continuing his efforts to advocate for Chicago and its schools with a brand-new way to honor the "teachers, parents, principals, and students that convey leadership." According to Pitchfork, Chance and his team announced the Twilight Awards during the first SocialWorks Summit, with the intention to make the awards show an annual event that acknowledges all the good work happening in the Chicago area.
During the SocialWorks event, Chance took some time to showcase the good things that happened during the past year, as well. He announced the winners of the New Chance fund, which will give 20 Chicago-area public schools $100,000 each and mentioned SocialWorks' initiative during the city's Bud Billiken Parade and Picnic. At that event, the charity distributed 30,000 backpacks filled with school supplies to students before Chance took the stage alongside Future, Jeremih, and a pre-recorded video of Barack Obama. In addition to offering up a free concert, Chance was also the parade's grand marshall.
The AV Club mentions that Chance has taken up education as his cause of choice, focusing on Chicago, but also spreading his advocacy efforts from coast to coast. As for the Twilight Awards, Chance mentioned that the event will host plenty of live performances — with a set by Chance, presumably — and will be hosted by America's favorite late-night personality, James Corden. The very first ceremony will take place sometime in June of 2018 and knowing how Chance likes to bring the community together, it should be a huge event that lets students, administrators, and the city at large celebrate the hard work of everyone involved in education.
