Beyoncé Got Serenaded By The Crowd At Made In America For Her Birthday

36 years ago God Chose me out of all the women in the world to be your mother! How blessed could i be ? Not because you are a super talented , smart business woman and one of the biggest superstars! Its because you are the kindest most generous , thoughtful , intuitive , loyal , humble , funny , grounded, grateful and loving human being. I am proud to be your mom ❤️Happy Birthday Baby! I love you with my whole heart❤️

