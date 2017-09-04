Beyoncé Got Serenaded By The Crowd At Made In America For Her Birthday

Beyoncé kicked off her birthday celebration at Made In America, an annual music festival founded by Jay-Z, in Philadelphia this weekend. On Sunday night, while cheering on her husband Jay-Z during his headlining set, he gave her a special birthday wish. "Shout out to Beyoncé. Beautiful Bey is in the house tonight. Happy Birthday my love," Jay-Z said before leading the audience in a birthday song.
Spotted in the stands with her Destiny's Child bandmate, Michelle Williams, the birthday girl danced and smiled as thousands of festival goers celebrated with her. According to E! News, daughter Blue Ivy was also in the audience for the special moment. The couple's newborn twins, Rumi and Sir, were also reported to be at the festival though, as it was probably past their bedtime, they did not join in on the festivities.
The annual music festival was a family affair with sister, Solange Knowles, performing that weekend as well. Not wanting to miss out on any of the festival and birthday fun, Queen B's mother, Tina Knowles, was also at the festival. Late last night, Knowles shared a sweet photo on Instagram to her eldest daughter saying, "36 years ago God chose me out of all the women in the world to be your mother! How blessed could I be? Not because you are a super talented, smart business woman and one of the biggest superstars! It's because you are the kindest most generous, thoughtful, intuitive, loyal, humble, funny, grounded, grateful and loving human being. I am proud to be your mom. Happy Birthday Baby! I love you with my whole heart.”
