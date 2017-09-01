I Took the Digital Tour Of Hogwarts & I've Never Felt Less Like A Witch

Just like most Harry Potter-lovers, my obsession with the series goes well beyond just reading the seven original books. I have engaged with my fair share of fan fictions in order to keep myself connected to the characters, and of course, I've thought long and hard about what Hogwarts house I’m in — Slytherin — what my Patronis is — a mongoose — and what my career after graduating would be — reporter for The Daily Prophet, obviously. Because of all of this, I’ve always felt like I was part of the fictional world of Harry Potter. Today, however, Pottermore rendered me unable to even cross the Hogwarts' threshold, making it very clear that I am not actually a witch. How fitting that on the day when Harry’s recorded journey officially ends and a new generation goes off to the magical school, I finally realized I'm an adult, non-magical, wand-less human living in the real world. I guess the bright side is, at least now I can be an outsider who can literally look in, thanks to Pottermore.