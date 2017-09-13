It's been awhile since we last thought about layering our clothing for weather, as opposed to just for style. But for the majority of us who live in weather changing seasons (throwing you some envious side-eye Florida and California), fall’s arrival means waving goodbye to our beloved off-the-shoulder dresses. If unpacking your plastic bin of half-pilled sweaters and parkas is as heartbreaking for you as it is for us, we’re here to remind you that fall is actually the underdog for closet cleansing.