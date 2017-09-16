Ruth Crilly, model, blogger, busy mom, and co-founder of the Colab dry shampoo brand, shares her five favorite time-saving beauty products.
In the blurry first weeks and months of new motherhood, when it takes a monumental effort just to get dressed, let alone put on makeup, you need quick and easy beauty products that really pull their weight. Here are my ultimate time-savers for hair, face, and nails — this is low-key, low-maintenance grooming at its very best.
