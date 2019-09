For non-Anglophiles, this is basically the British equivalent of displaying a Bernie Sanders tee in the Met’s Costume Institute. Jeremy Corbyn, a British political who has served as Leader of the Labor Party and Leader of the Opposition since 2015, commanded a sizable percentage of the youth vote and became a youth culture icon (see: Corbynmania ) in this summer’s snap general election. While Corbyn was ultimately unable to command a majority, his cult status drove young voters to the polls in record numbers and evidently created quite the influence on the fashion world.