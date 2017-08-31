North West's Pizza Order Is So Adorable

North West isn’t exactly your average kid. Her mother is a reality TV star and business mogul, and her father is a Grammy-winning rapper and fashion designer. That's how she landed her own chat with Interview Magazine, and how we found out (breaking news!) what her favorite type of pizza is.
It took a whole team of celebs to interview North, but Kaia Gerber — who also just so happens to have famous parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber — asked North West the one question that truly matters: "What do you like on your pizza?" And she had the cutest response. She told Gerber, "Just cheese! Cheese, cheese — everywhere cheese." Her answer just proves that despite growing up among Hollywood's most rich and famous, North West really isn't so different from how we were at age 4, and even now, we can still appreciate a pizza topped with a delicious, heaving helping of cheese.
She was also asked important questions about her life by Sean and Jayden Federline, Millie Bobby Brown, and Penelope Disick. Now, important questions to a 4-year-old may look a little different from the important questions that adults get asked. For instance, North was asked about her favorite Disney princess, what she likes best about having a little brother, and if she wanted to build two tree houses with her cousin and live side-by-side as neighbors.
North is only 4 years old and in big part thanks to her ultra-famous parents, she has already become a style icon, whose clothes are talked about constantly. It's true regular 4-year-olds don't often get interviewed in magazines by famous celebrities, but North's answers to her hard-hitting questions helped us realize that she's actually a pretty normal child, especially when it comes to her favorite pizza order.
