This story was originally published on March 24, 2016.
Motivating ourselves to cook is tough — we need all the chopping, prepping, and stove practice we can get. Yet, there are a lot of easy-to-make mistakes that frequently trip us up when we set out to make ourselves a meal.
Once you set some of these universal cooking wrongs right, you'll be an amateur chef in no time. Ahead, we rounded up 15 common cooking mistakes and tips for setting them straight so you won't find yourself wasting time or energy in the kitchen.
Motivating ourselves to cook is tough — we need all the chopping, prepping, and stove practice we can get. Yet, there are a lot of easy-to-make mistakes that frequently trip us up when we set out to make ourselves a meal.
Once you set some of these universal cooking wrongs right, you'll be an amateur chef in no time. Ahead, we rounded up 15 common cooking mistakes and tips for setting them straight so you won't find yourself wasting time or energy in the kitchen.