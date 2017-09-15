This Blind Vodka Taste-Test Changed The Way I Drink — & Saved Me So Much $$$

When you think of top shelf alcohol, what comes to mind? For me, it's price. The higher the price, the higher quality the alcohol. But I've spent much of my adult life (and okay, sorry mom, maybe even a bit of those teen years) happily sipping low to moderately priced spirits. Those special times when the higher end stuff graced my lips? I never really noticed a difference – aside from the gaping hole in my wallet. But now that I'm no longer in college, making trash can punches for hallway dorm parties, opting for the pricier options has just seemed like the more appropriate, "adult," thing to do. So these days, when I head out to happy hours, dinners with friends, or even Saturday night bar hopping, I always order up what I feel is an appropriately mid- to high-range spirit option (none of that cheap college crap). I do this, not because I know it tastes better, but because the price tells me it must taste better. Makes sense, right?