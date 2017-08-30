Winona Ryder Is Reuniting With A Fellow Moody '90s Actor For This Rom-Com

After surviving The Upside Down in the Netflix hit Stranger Things, Winona Ryder is taking flight in a new rom-com titled Destination Wedding alongside the brooding Keanu Reeves.
The movie, Deadline reports, will follow "two miserable and unpleasant wedding guests" who, of course, are total outcasts. Over the course of their stay, they start to fall for one another, but because they're so utterly jaded — and because love is not cool, duh — they're conflicted on whether or not they should act on their feelings.
It's all very on-brand for Ryder and Reeves, who've previously starred together in Francis Ford Coppola's Bran Stoker's Dracula, Richard Linklater's A Scanner Darkly, and Rebecca Miller's The Private Lives of Pippa Lee.
Destination Wedding is directed by Victor Levin, and Variety reports that filming has already wrapped in central California. According to Twitter sleuths (and Keanu stans), Ryder and Reeves were spotted over the summer around the beach town San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles, a country town just a bit inland booming with delicious wineries.
more info about the movie they're filming called Destination Wedding : pic.twitter.com/dtaQOux11m— best of keanu (@kreevesdaily) August 9, 2017
"When comedy is seated in character and truth it's both funny and moving, and on that basis Vic's screenplay is one of the best I've read in a long time," producer Robert Jones said in a statement acquired by Variety. "Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves are wonderfully skillful actors, and their chemistry on-screen truly brings these irascible characters to life."
As someone who doesn't watch a lot of rom-coms, I cannot wait to see Ryder, the one true pop-culture queen, bring a refreshing je ne sais quoi to a genre that for too long has been dominated by Nicholas Sparks-type films. She is after all, the woman who taught my angsty tween self that it's OK to be "strange and unusual" through her performances in Beetlejuice, Edward Scissorhands, Heathers, and Girl, Interrupted.
