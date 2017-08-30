Spencer Pratt Chose His Son’s Name In The Most 2017 Way

Leave it to Spencer Pratt to always be thinking of the social media angle. The 34-year-old former The Hills star told People that he and wife Heidi Montag are in the midst of choosing a name for their son, and they're using something pretty unexpected (or, if you know Pratt, totally expected) to help figure it out: social media usernames.
"We had to ditch a couple names," Pratt revealed, because those social media handles were already taken — and Pratt wants his son to be social media savvy as soon as he's born.
"This kid will have an iPhone at birth," he joked (actually, he was probably being 100% serious. "I’m gonna teach this kid how to Snap when they’re born, like, 'Put your finger here.'"
As crazy as that may sound, it's also not that crazy. If we're living in the age of social media now, just imagine being born into it. It takes a lot to get a leg up, but with Pratt as his father, that kid be hitting the ground running.
"You walk around, everybody’s making their own content all day long," he continued. "We live a new world where everyone’s a fame whore, so I’m happy to let him be at an advanced level. I just would like my baby to be a professional content maker."
The couple, who were the villains of the MTV show but have since won over everyone's hearts thanks to their hilarious antics, announced they were expecting back in April, and revealed the sex of their baby in May.
"I ran into the room and said, ‘It’s the doctor’s office!’" Montag told Us Weekly about finding out the news. "The doctor said, ‘It’s a boy!’ I started screaming."
We can't wait to hear more about this family's antics via their son's inevitable Instagram story boasting millions of followers.
