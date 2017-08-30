We've been jamming to Demi Lovato's "Sorry Not Sorry" for months now. We may know every line, but what we're dying to know is who the inspiration behind the lyrics is. In the hit pop song, Lovato belts out lyrics like "Now you're out here looking like regret /
Ain't too proud to beg, second chance you'll never get." Whoever Lovato is singing about messed up big time and we can't help but wonder who it is. Demi Lovato's new interview has us closer than ever to finding out who inspired the single and more songs on her upcoming album.
Ain't too proud to beg, second chance you'll never get." Whoever Lovato is singing about messed up big time and we can't help but wonder who it is. Demi Lovato's new interview has us closer than ever to finding out who inspired the single and more songs on her upcoming album.
Advertisement
Tell Me You Love Me will be Demi Lovato's sixth album and comes out soon – on September 29th. The singer confessed to MTV News that she's a little apprehensive about one song in particular.
"Sometimes you put out music that you just feel like everyone is going to know who it's about," Lovato said. "Headlines are going to come out of it, and it's like, when you write a song, you're just being vulnerable, and you're just writing about something that's inspiring you, so all the baggage that comes with it is what I'm kind of nervous about."
"I think that everything happens for a reason, and certain emotions are felt at certain points in your life, and you don't always have to explain them to people," Demi explained.
Then, she added: "So whatever you want to think about it — you go into whatever theories you have — fine. But I know what it's about and who it's about and I'm just going to let it be."
You know what that means, Lovatics. It's time to get those incredible detective skills out. Could it be Wilmer Valderrama? Or maybe MMA fighter Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos? We can guess all we want, but it looks like Demi Lovato won't be spilling anytime soon.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement