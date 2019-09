Last night, without ceremony, Alexis Waters left Bachelor In Paradise . She simply didn't receive a rose, and she said her goodbyes Bachelor In Paradise fans mourned because she's the funniest member of the show — and she is. She's good at clowning in front of the cameras. You might say she's proof that reality television can be comedic; you just have to find the right people. However, her departure proves that being funny woman in Paradise will get you nowhere — being funny will get you a lot of things in life. But if you're a girl, it won't get you a rose in Bachelor Nation.