It’s deeply ingrained misogynistic attitudes that allow the men of Bachelor in Paradise to speak to women this way. Lacey, Christen, and Jasmine had to sit there while Daniel talked down to them, calling them leftovers and desperate. He was basically negging them in the completely outdated and embarrassing way that Mystery used to do on The Pickup Artist, and Neil Strauss suggested in The Game. The men feel like the women owe them something, when really the women are just reaching out, trying to establish a connection. It’s disappointing that ABC would air this kind of language towards women in 2017. Sure, it might just be one or two male contestants speaking this way, but words are powerful. When female viewers see and hear their onscreen counterparts being spoken to this way, it perpetuates the ideology that it’s okay to make women feel lesser than, because through it all, we still live in a disappointingly patriarchal society.