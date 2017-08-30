Last Friday, amid rumors that the two had broken up, Viall and Grimaldi released a statement to E! News. The statement reads, "It's with a great amount of heartbreak for the both us as we have decided to end our engagement. We gave this relationship our all and we are saddened that we did not get the fairytale ending we hoped for. We will continue to be there for each other no matter what. This hasn't been an easy decision, however, as we part ways, we do so with lots of love and admiration for each other."