Nick Viall has made his first statement to the press post-breakup. The Bachelor star announced last week that he and Vanessa Grimaldi had ended their relationship in a statement to E! News. According to a new interview, though, he still "loves" his reality television-made ex, and he's working through the breakup like any other person would.
"I still love her very much, I'm not afraid to say that," Viall told Us Weekly. He added that he and Grimaldi are "still very much each other's support system."
"We're trying to do that, and it's a challenge at times, but we still realize that we're there for each other," he explained.
Grimaldi has yet to speak to the press about the breakup, which came about five months after their television engagement. She did share a very telling Instagram, though, a day after the duo announced their separation.
"It's okay to feel broken. It's okay to cry. It's okay to lean on a friend. In the end, it will always be okay," She wrote in the caption. In the photo, Grimaldi is literally "leaning on a friend."
Viall is doing the same, as per his most recent interview.
"I'm lucky enough to have friends outside of L.A.," he told Us Weekly. "I'm heading back to Chicago this weekend, which I think will be good for me. I'm trying to stay positive, being around friends and family. It helps me stay positive."
Last Friday, amid rumors that the two had broken up, Viall and Grimaldi released a statement to E! News. The statement reads, "It's with a great amount of heartbreak for the both us as we have decided to end our engagement. We gave this relationship our all and we are saddened that we did not get the fairytale ending we hoped for. We will continue to be there for each other no matter what. This hasn't been an easy decision, however, as we part ways, we do so with lots of love and admiration for each other."
