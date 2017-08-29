Kathy Griffin & Anderson Cooper's Friendship Is Officially Over

Kathy Griffin and Anderson Cooper are no longer friends because nothing, not even a 17-year friendship as mismatched and perfect as theirs, is sacred anymore.
The comedian revealed in an interview with New York Magazine's The Cut that she cut the nation's most dashing Silver Fox (sorry, not sorry, George Clooney) out of her life shortly after she posted a highly controversial photo of herself holding up the bloody, severed head of a fake Donald Trump.
Was it because he criticized her pictures on CNN and called them "clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate" on Twitter? Or could it be because she ultimately lost her job co-hosting the New Year's Eve ball drop alongside him and thought he should have done more to defend her?
It turns out, Griffin chose to cut ties with Cooper after she watched his appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, because the only way this story can get more dramatic is by sprinkling in a little Andy.
By the time Cooper appeared on WWHL, the scandal surrounding Griffin's photoshoot had subsided, but if there's one thing we know about Cohen, it's that he likes to rehash the bad times. Though Cooper defended his previous statements, he did say he still considered Griffin to be a good friend and wished "her the best and back on the road."
"The fact that Cooper was telling people publicly they were friends, while not checking in with her, hurt Griffin deeply," Yashar Ali wrote in his profile on Griffin. "When he finally reached out to her in a series of text messages, she told him their friendship was over."
Anderson Cooper who has been friends with Kathy for 17 years only reached out to her last week after 2.5 months https://t.co/MLoQOtnSc5— Yashar Ali ? (@yashar) August 28, 2017
Ali further explained that despite four other CNN colleagues checking in on her while she dealt with massive blowback from the public, Cooper didn't contact her until August 10.
OK, I can admit that waiting nearly three months to contact a close pal following a career-shattering event is a bit messed up, but crossing AC? That's an unthinkable offense.
