Anderson Cooper Posts Heartbreaking Photo On The 29th Anniversary Of His Brother's Death

"I think it's hard for me to imagine," he told Cagle. "It's stunning for me to think of how long ago it was that he died, that I've lived more of my life without him than I lived with him. That's incomprehensible to me. He's forever frozen in time. When we were growing up, I used to imagine us being adults and being closer when we were adults and having families and getting to know each other in a new way, and we never had that opportunity."